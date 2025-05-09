Five Questions with (my law school classmate), Civil Rights Lawyer Michael Allen
In March, I wrote to you about Zoe Ann Olson, the director of the Intermountain Fair Housing Council in Idaho. Musk, Trump, and DOGE called her work to ensure people had access to fair and affordable housing a waste of taxpayer dollars.
It took lawyers to make sure the council’s modest funding, which did so much good for so many people, was restored.
That…
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