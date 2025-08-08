Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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patricia's avatar
patricia
Aug 8, 2025

can she make it so collins no longer speaks on the news ?

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Dorothy's avatar
Dorothy
Aug 8, 2025

Thank you for that warm, beautiful picture......and the caring spirit it represents. It helps to know there is still SOOOOO much love for out constitution and what it represents!!!!!

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