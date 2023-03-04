Five Questions with George Takei
Today I’m launching an exciting feature on Civil Discourse. The series “Five Questions with…” will feature short interviews with people you want and need to hear from, sharing their insights about how to strengthen our democracy.
Although this new feature is only for paid subscribers, please don’t worry if you’re an unpaid subscriber. I value having yo…
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