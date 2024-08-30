Five Questions With Democrats Abroad
How to Vote From Abroad
Roughly nine million Americans live abroad. Six million of them are eligible to vote. But not all of them know that. Some aren’t aware that they can do it and that it’s easy to do. VoteFromAbroad.org, run by the group Democrats Abroad, makes it easy to register and request ballots. The group is nonpartisan and committed to helping all Americans abroad e…
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