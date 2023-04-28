Five Questions with Brandi Buchman on the Proud Boys Trial
It has been another one of those weeks that explodes with a year’s worth of news in it. Tonight we’re going to focus on the Proud Boys trial, because it’s incredibly important and it hasn’t gotten nearly the attention it deserves with other breaking news competing for its attention. But I’ll flag some of the developments we’ll continue to watch this wee…
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