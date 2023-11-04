Five Questions with Ben McKenzie: Crypto and Sam Bankman-Fried
Ben McKenzie is someone who needs no introduction, an actor known for his roles on The O.C., Southland, and Gotham. But what you may not know is that McKenzie is also, based on years of research, an outspoken critic of cyptocurrency. In July of this year, he published Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud along with …
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