Ami Fields-Meyer and Julia Angwin have a new book, On Courage, out on June 30. The book’s subtitle is How to Be a Dissident in an Age of Fear. In other words, a book I was so eager to read that I managed to get my hands on an early copy.

After reading it, I asked Ami and Julia to join us tonight for Five Questions, so they can tell us all about the book, why they wrote it, and what they hope it will inspire.

Ami is a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Allen Lab for Democracy Renovation and a former senior policy advisor at the White House, where he led U.S. policy initiatives related to civil rights, consumer protection, and technology policy. He was an advisor to Kamala Harris. Julia is an award-winning investigative journalist and a bestselling author. She was a founding director of the Independent Media + Audience Project at Harvard’s Kennedy School and also of two nonprofit newsrooms that investigate the impacts of technology. She also has a Pulitzer?

In other words, our guests tonight are magnificently qualified to inspire us and help us find the courage we are all going to need in the months and years ahead. They’re also a lot of fun.

The authors, having finished their first draft, met up to print it out and ship it to their first readers. I understand that they then, sensibly, got a drink.

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