Five Questions About What's Going on at DOJ with Former Civil Rights Division Lawyer Katie Chamblee-Ryan
Like so many of the lawyers in DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, Katie Chamblee-Ryan left the Justice Department in 2025 after Trump’s intentions became plain. Katie joined the Elias Law Group, where some of the best election protection work is being done.
Katie is an experienced civil rights litigator. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, she served as lea…
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