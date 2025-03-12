First They Came For…
Mahmoud Khalil is a household name at the moment. A recent graduate of Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs, he is a permanent resident of the United States, a green card holder, with an American citizen wife who is eight months pregnant.
Khalil was detained Saturday by federal immigration agents in New York. They came to his door, orig…
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