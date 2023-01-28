Finding the way
This week was made incomprehensibly difficult and painful by the release Friday evening of the video that documents Tyre Nichols’s murder at the hands of five, now former, Memphis police officers.
I do not want to write about it too much tonight, simply because I want to ask you to center Black voices, as we learn more about this unspeakable tragedy. I w…
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