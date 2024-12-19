Finals
Although there is an enormous amount going on right now, especially for the week leading into the holidays, I’m not going to write tonight. I’m in the throes of grading final exams before my kids get home for the holidays, and my head is too full of the issues my students are analyzing to break away.
But I wanted to share with you how much reading their …
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