Festivus in the House of Representatives
Even though it’s a month early, the House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, chaired by Jim Jordan, will celebrate Festivus on Thursday. Expect the usual airing of Republican grievances about Democrats.
Technically, the Committee is meeting to commemorate the one year anniversary of the “first Twitter …
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