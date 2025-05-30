Everyone Loves…Harvard
Today, students graduated from Harvard in an often rowdy celebration, while the school was in court challenging the Trump administration. The graduates celebrated their president, Alan Garber, with wild applause.
In other parts of the country, people celebrated along with them. Not only Harvard grads, but Princeton and Yale alums. I’ve even heard whisper…
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