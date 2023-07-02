Enough with the Court
(but one last thing)
It’s been a long term of Court, the third with the full wave of Trump appointees‚ Neal Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett on the bench. It’s increasingly clear that the conservative justices’ ability to ignore doctrines like standing so it can hear cases it wants to and to look past established precedent so it can reach desired results will …
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