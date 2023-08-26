Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Encouraging Civil Discourse

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Joyce Vance
Aug 26, 2023
∙ Paid

I’ve been working with our new kitten, Tofu, encouraging him on closely supervised visits to get along with the chickens. My mantra with him, just like it was with the dogs when we first got chickens, is “friends not food.” I repeat it over and over as he sits on my lap and we watch them together. I touch his forehead and say his name, point to myself a…

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