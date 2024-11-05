Election Day
Here’s an early prediction: Donald Trump will unilaterally declare victory sometime this evening. He’ll do it no matter what’s going on. He lies about everything—he lied about where Obama was born, he lied about bleach curing Covid, he lied about winning the election in 2020, and he’s lied about Kamala Harris throughout the campaign, including claiming …
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