Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Talia Giordano's avatar
Talia Giordano
8dEdited

E. Jean should post her victory on a massive billboard in Times Square.

That’ll surely torch trump’s cookies!

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Joel S's avatar
Joel S
8d

Is it not completely absurd that the current president of the United States of America IS AN ADJUDICATED RAPIST! Anyone and Everyone who voted for America’s Disgrace Trump should be ashamed of themselves.

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