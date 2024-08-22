Dump Trump
On a night at the Democratic National Convention headlined by former President Bill Clinton and current vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, news broke that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will end his wreck of a campaign and endorse Donald Trump. That, of course, was what he was doing all along.
Although the idea should be unthinkable, J.D. Vance had to address…
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