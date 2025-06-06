Don't Lose Sight of What Matters
It’s easy to get caught up in the bromance meltdown going on in real time on social media. The taunts and threats being lobbed back and forth between Trump and Musk today are as hard to look away from as a schoolyard confrontation between the two kids everyone wants to see get taken down a notch. We all need a good laugh to lighten the load, but I worry…
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