DOJ Is In
This evening, the Washington Post dropped a story that got a lot of people’s attention with this lede: “The Justice Department is investigating President Donald Trump’s actions as part of its criminal probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, according to four people familiar with the matter.”
This, on the same day Trump returned to Washin…
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