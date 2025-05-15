Does Trump Get To Decide Who Is An American?
The stakes are high, even though the Supreme Court won't be deciding, at least not yet, whether Trump's order to end birthright citizenship is constitutional.
Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in the Birthright Citizenship Case, Trump v. Casa, Inc. We’re here because Donald Trump is intent on usurping as much of the power of government as he can into his own hands. And what is more fundamental than assigning citizenship? We know that Trump wants people from Mexico, Central America, South Ame…
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