Does It Matter If He's a Criminal?
The Justice Department, with Attorney General Pam Bondi most unseemingly leading the charge, is on a campaign to paint Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man they have acknowledged was illegally sent to a prison used to house terrorists in El Salvador, as a bad guy.
We know Abrego Garcia came to this country illegally in 2011 at the age of 16. Since then, he has …
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