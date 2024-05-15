Do you believe Michael Cohen?
Imagine that you are a juror in the trial of Donald Trump. In order to convict, you have to believe that he was a part of the scheme to falsify corporate records. There's a good bit of circumstantial evidence of that, and then there's Michael Cohen, whose testimony places Trump squarely in the thick of things, directing Cohen’s actions.
"He approved it."
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