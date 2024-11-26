Dismissed
I had plans to write about a number of things tonight, most importantly, the not-unexpected but still deeply disturbing dismissal of the federal criminal cases against Donald Trump. Instead, I’m going to just share a few quick thoughts with you, and then I’m going to turn in. Thanksgiving preparation is not for the weak, and I’m exhausted from it! It’s …
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