Courts to Trump: No
This morning in New York v. Trump, a case brought by a group of state attorneys general working together, U.S. District Judge John McConnell, the chief judge for the District of Rhode Island, ruled against the Trump administration in a significant way. The attorneys general filed suit in late January, arguing that Trump’s effort to override Congress’ fu…
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