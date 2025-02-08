Coup, Continued
(But the rule of law is pushing back.)
As we end this week, there are lawsuits. Lawsuits everywhere, challenging just about everything Donald Trump is trying to do that exceeds the bounds of lawful presidential power. The question is, will it be enough? Will the lawsuits work? Will the courts hold?
There is reason to be deeply concerned about Trump’s Justice Department under new Attorney Gene…
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