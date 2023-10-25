Cooperation vs. Immunity
The Trump administration brought out the best and the worst in lawyers. Early on, as a shell-shocked nation watched civil rights abuses take shape, it was the lawyers who flocked to airports to try and intervene in Trump’s Muslim ban. Civil rights lawyers who tried to help migrants who were being denied the right to seek asylum and separated from their …
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