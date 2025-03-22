Contempt
In July of 2007, I was the appellate chief in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in North Alabama when Judge William Marsh Acker, may he rest in peace, requested that my office prosecute Dickie Scruggs for criminal contempt. Scruggs was a well-known Mississippi lawyer with a civil case before Judge Acker, involving allegations of insurance fraud that impacted H…
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