Contempt
Court started in Manhattan with a bang this morning, ending days of speculation about when Judge Merchan would rule on allegations Donald Trump violated the Judge’s gag order in that case. After telling Trump he can attend his son Barron’s May 17 graduation ceremony, the Judge promptly slapped Trump with the maximum fine—$1000 per occurrence—for contemp…
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