Coming Up On 3 Years of Civil Discourse
In just a month, on June 7, Civil Discourse turns three. It doesn’t seem like I’ve been writing the newsletter for that long, but it also feels like we’ve lived through decades together.
I started Civil Discourse to help people understand the times we are living through and to share information and context I acquired during 25 years at the Justice Depart…
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