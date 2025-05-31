Three!
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A week from today, it will be the third anniversary of this newsletter. That’s hard for me to believe. We’ve been through a lot together.
I started the newsletter just as the House January 6 Committee hearings were getting underway. I wanted to write about voting and election law, the intersection of much of my academic work and my personal passion, beca…
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