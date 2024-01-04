Colorado goes to the Supreme Court
Today, as expected, Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to hear his challenge to the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove him from the ballot in that state. The Supreme Court is very likely to take the case. Although the issue is presented here as a matter of Colorado state law (and the case in Maine as a matter of Maine law, and so on), ultimat…
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