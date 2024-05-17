Cohen on Cross
On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbot signed off on a pardon for convicted killer and former Army sergeant Daniel Perry. Perry shot and killed Garrett Foster, a protestor at an Austin, Texas, Black Lives Matter protest in July of 2020. Foster, who was Black, was legally carrying an AK-47. Perry, driving an Uber, turned onto the street Foster was on and…
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