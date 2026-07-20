Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Coffee With the Contrarians

A recording from Joyce Vance and April Ryan's live video
Joyce Vance's avatar
April Ryan's avatar
Juan Proaño's avatar
Joyce Vance, April Ryan, and Juan Proaño
Jul 20, 2026

This morning, I joined April Ryan and LULAC’s Juan Proaño to discuss the news. Norman Eisen was in court, so we had to do it without him, but his worthy service elsewhere was a good reason for his absence.

Among the issues we took up:

  • ICE’s ongoing use of excessive force, which has led on two recent occasions to the deaths of innocent people, as well as planned national action to highlight the issue later this week

  • The use of and funding for body cameras

  • Upcoming primary elections in Arizona and their significance

And more. If you missed us live, click above to watch now.

April and I have had plans to get together so I can teach her to knit for ages, but this administration’s ability to do wrong makes it hard to take an afternoon off. Maybe we should just do it on Substack Live? Where are all of our knitters? Would you join us?

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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