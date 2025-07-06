Coffee with Katie & Joyce
It was a tough week, heading into the nation’s 249th birthday, and I know you have a lot of questions now that the fireworks are over. Tomorrow, Sunday morning at 9 ET/8 Central, the amazing Katie Phang and I are getting together for morning coffee and we’ll share our conversation with you on Substack Live.
Drop your questions for us here and be sure you set an al…
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