Closing Out A Bad Week For Trump
Mr. Trump is having a bad week in court. My favorite one is Georgia, so I’ve saved it for last, but you’ll want to make sure you read that far—or skip down to it if your end of the week attention span is short.
Mar-a-Lago
Today, ABC reported that a target letter was sent to an unidentified Trump Organization employee who had dealings at Mar-a-Lago. There …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.