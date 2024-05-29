Closing Arguments
Today was a reminder to me that sometimes, Mother Nature has different plans for us.
I was all geared up for closing arguments, lots of television, and a couple of podcasts. It turns out that after an early morning hit on Morning Joe, our internet went flaky.
I ended up spending much of the day finagling tech. For those of you who listen to Preet Bharara…
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