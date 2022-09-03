Chickens, TikTok & Transcripts

I know I just sent chicken pictures, but this video is too good to keep to myself! I turned my back for one moment while we were outside having coffee this morning, and next thing I know, my husband, Bob, is sharing TikTok videos with Pickles. This seems like an omen, but I’m not certain of what.
If you want a spot of “light” reading this weekend, here’s…
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