Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Chickens, TikTok & Transcripts

Joyce Vance's avatar
Joyce Vance
Sep 03, 2022
∙ Paid

I know I just sent chicken pictures, but this video is too good to keep to myself! I turned my back for one moment while we were outside having coffee this morning, and next thing I know, my husband, Bob, is sharing TikTok videos with Pickles. This seems like an omen, but I’m not certain of what.

If you want a spot of “light” reading this weekend, here’s…

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