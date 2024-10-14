Chickens, Pups, & A Video Chat
These two are my everything. It takes a special chicken to eat at the table with the German Shepherd. Pepper is one of our two oldest chickens; one of the original Silkie chicks we got from a farm in North Alabama during the pandemic. Although she’s tiny, she believes in herself earnestly. No one pushes Pepper around.
Bella is exceptionally good-tempered…
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