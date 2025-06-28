Chickens or Renaissance Paintings?
Just chickens tonight. Because after the Supreme Court’s banger yesterday, we all deserve the night off.
My friend Virginia brought over a watermelon, and the chickens are totally here for it, including Leeda, the queen of side-eye.
She was joined by friends. That’s Omeleta on the left and Pumpkin in front.
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