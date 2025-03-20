Chickens in Trees
Tonight, I’m turning in early, despite—or perhaps because of—all that’s going on. So many of you have been writing asking for chicken pictures that I thought we’d do that tonight, and then take up serious developments like the impending erasure of the Department of Education and the ongoing attacks on federal judges—Stephen Miller, not to be outdone by …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.