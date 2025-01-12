Chickens in the Snow
Friday morning, after it snowed—2 inches, which in Alabama is a lot—I trudged down to the coop with fresh water and treats, and I opened the door to the covered run. I waited, but no one came out. They looked at me like I was mad. So I spread out the treats on their tables inside, and let them be.
This morning, I got a different reaction. A little trepid…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.