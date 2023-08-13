Chickens & RICO
In light of the mounting requests for chicken updates, I thought I’d send a few photos tonight. First off, this year’s new bunch are doing great. If I stop to putter in the garden on the way down to see them in the morning, they all congregate on the chair I drink my coffee in, to urge me on.
At least for now, there’s detente with our new kitten, Tofu. …
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