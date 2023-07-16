Chickens & Cats
Tonight, nothing but chickens and other various and assorted Vance family pets. We’ve been focused on our menagerie this week. We’ve had the addition of a new kitten, Tofu, a black Maine Coon Cat. Our very beloved Harry, who is 19, had to spend some time with the vet this week, using up one of his nine lives to come back home to us. We are very happy to…
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