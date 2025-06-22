Chicken Companions
I am super grateful to be surrounded by supportive friends these days, and thought I’d share some of them with you tonight. (No dis to my human friends. You know who you are, and I love you!)
Bella, our German Shepherd, continues to think she is the guardian of the chicken flock, which is a very good thing, because we have hawks and the occasional owl. B…
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