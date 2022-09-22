Chalk Another One Up For The Rule Of Law
Tonight, a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit ruled in favor of DOJ in its quest to resume use of classified materials recovered from Mar-a-Lago. Judge Robin Rosenbaum, a 2014 Obama appointee from Florida, was joined on the panel by Trump appointees Britt Grant from Georgia and Andrew Brasher from Alabama. This was a per curiam opinion, which means t…
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