Center Stage: Immigration
The day started off with the Justice Department’s new management directing prosecutors to investigate, and even prosecute, what they perceive as state or local efforts to obstruct immigration enforcement.
It’s an injection of poison into the bloodstream of democracy. Trump is threatening to prosecute those who don’t go along with his plans—legal or not,…
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