Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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julianna dickey's avatar
julianna dickey
1h

Happy Birthday, Joyce! You deserve a wonderful one. Thank you so much for all that you do, and, of course, for the chicken pictures:)

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TY111's avatar
TY111
1h

Happy Birthday, Joyce! And thank you

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