Today is my birthday, and tonight the plan is to celebrate with family. So I leave you with chickens, who were kind enough to pose for the event.

Pickles is always the leading lady, and she definitely knows how to get all of the attention.

But Toot, who is something of a diva, likes to strut in front of her, so she gets her share of the attention and time in front of the camera.

Leeda, who is far less showy, is a sweetheart and wanted more treats after the popcorn ran out.

Pickles, however, got most of the popcorn. Predictable.

I have a little bit of fun chicken news coming soon. A children’s book in the works. More on that in a bit. Have a wonderful night.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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