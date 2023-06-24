Candidates and Court Calendars
Tonight, all eyes are turned toward Russia. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the volatile head of the Wagner Group, claims to be leading his troops from Ukraine into Russia. The Russian government is calling it a coup attempt. The Wagner Group, a private mercenary organization, has been fighting in Ukraine for Russia. No one knows for certain where this is heading as…
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