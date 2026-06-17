Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Mike N.'s avatar
Mike N.
Jun 17

Sounds like Tuberville will be on the losing end. Alabama, rejoice. Maybe he should run for Florida governor 🤣

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
Jun 17Edited

I remember this argument from a few years back about where he really lived. Someone should check if he gets homestead exemption in Florida and where his cars auto tags are registered. As a Floridian I find it right in line with the other disgusting repugs living here.

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